Minister of National Education Abbas Al Halabi has indicated that currently, according to Law 515 of 1996, regulations prohibit any increase in tuition fees “as long as there are no new charges imposed by new regulations. and laws “. He also specifies that the payment of schooling can only be done in Lebanese pounds and not in foreign currencies, the school budget must also be made with the national currency.

In addition, the law of money and credit specifies that the Lebanese pound remains the unit of reference.

However, the suspension of regulations is currently before the Chamber of Deputies. This suspension is being studied because of the deterioration in social and economic conditions. It is a question of preserving the education sector, indicates the minister.

The information comes as a new UN report indicates that in Lebanon, a million children are at risk of violence due to the worsening economic crisis in the land of the cedars.

1.8 million children are now believed to be living below the poverty line, a situation which has worsened further compared to 2019 when this was the case for 900,000 children. Faced with this situation, many children could also be forced to work, or even to be forcibly married, thus dropping out of school.