NNA – Oil prices in Lebanon have dropped on Friday as the price of the can of gasoline (95 octanes) has deceased by LBP 14000 and (98 octanes) has decreased by LBP 14000. The price of diesel has decreased by LBP 2000.
Consequently, the new prices are as follows:
95 octanes: LBP 591000
98 octanes: LBP 603000
Diesel: LBP 649000
Gas: LBP 314000
===============R.H.
