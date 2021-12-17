A new report from UNICEF, titled “Violent beginnings: Children growing up in the Lebanese crisis,” estimates that one million children could be victims of physical, emotional or sexual violence, a situation made worse by the economic crisis .

1.8 million children are now believed to be living below the poverty line, a situation which has worsened further compared to 2019 when this was the case for 900,000 children. Faced with this situation, many children could also be forced to work, or even to be forcibly married.

The Lebanese crisis threatens the present and the future of millions of children. Ensuring their protection from abuse, harm and violence and protecting their rights is more necessary than ever Najat Maalla N’jid

the number of cases of violence and exploitation of children treated by UNICEF and its partners increased by almost half (44%) between October 2020 and October 2021, from 3,913 to 5,621 cases, note the authors of the report. The number of children entering the working world has also increased and affects 53% of them against 41% just 3 months ago. 12% of families would have sent a child to work against 9% according to the previous report. Some work on farms, on the streets or sell dangerous goods such as fuel.

25% of children and adolescents aged 15 to 24 say they suffer from depression. More and more children are abandoned in the streets.

As for Syrian refugees, one in five girls, or 20% of girls aged 15 to 19, would be subject to early marriage.

The number of cases of domestic violence has increased significantly, from 21% in 2018 to 35% in 2020.

Yukie Mokuo, representative of UNICEF in Lebanon, underlines for his part that it is necessary to invest in children, to build an inclusive, peaceful, just and resilient society.