Pharmacies began a general strike on Friday due to the situation caused by shortages of drugs including molecules necessary for the treatment of chronic diseases or cancer. pharmacists thus intend to protest against the attacks to which they are subjected.

The majority of pharmacies have thus closed. Professionals in the sector blame the Banque du Liban for the delays in granting the lines of credit necessary to finance the imports of medicines despite the promises of its governor Riad Salamé and while the Minister of Health indicated that the central bank is expected to release the funds this Friday.

