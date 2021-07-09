The Lebanese authorities announce that the appointments and the Pfizer and AstraZeneca marathon which were to continue tomorrow will be postponed until next week, same hours, due to blackouts and internet “in the majority of vaccination centers” .

This information comes at a time when the Land of the Cedars is going through a serious economic crisis leading to significant shortages of fuels, drugs including for patients suffering from chronic diseases and cancer treatments or even foods such as infant formula due to delays by the Banque du Liban in unblocking the lines of credit necessary for these purchases.

