The main gateway to and from Lebanon, Beirut International Airport is also experiencing blackouts that affect the entire country. If the critical services of the facilities remain operational, it is quite different for the departure halls this afternoon, some travelers say.

The air conditioning is thus stopped, causing a significant increase in the temperature under the glazed surfaces.

As a reminder, the power plants of Zahrani in southern Lebanon and Deir el Ammar in northern Lebanon have seen their operation suspended due to a shortage of fuel oil while the Bank of Lebanon still has no unblocked the sums necessary to unload the cargoes yet waiting along the Lebanese coasts.

