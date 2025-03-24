Monday, March 24, 2025
Roger de Tanios Lands in Beirut for the First Time as Part of His World Tour

Internationally renowned artist Roger de Tanios makes his Beirut debut as part of his world tour. With a career spanning 27 countries, de Tanios blends his Lebanese-French heritage with his background as an international legal advisor to create thought-provoking art exploring identity and cultural narratives.

Best known for his “Aychak Man” series, de Tanios reimagines the macho man archetype, exposing a struggle between tradition and modernity. Through bold paintings and sculptures, he challenges stereotypes and sparks dialogue on gender roles.

De Tanios has exhibited in major art capitals, including New York, Paris, London, and Tokyo, earning 13 international awards. His “Incomparable Art” retrospective will open on Tuesday March 25, 2025, from 5 PM to 9 PM at Rebirth Beirut in Gemmayzeh, running until March 31, 2025, from 5 PM to 8 PM (except Sunday).

Gaby Fernaine, President and Founder of Rebirth Beirut, expressed his enthusiasm: At Rebirth Beirut, we take pride in showcasing artists who transcend borders and provoke thought. Roger de Tanios brings a unique perspective, and his work challenges and reshapes perceptions of identity and tradition. We are excited to host his first solo show in Lebanon at Rebirth Beirut’s cultural space, following his remarkable international success with 118 exhibitions.”

Beyond its artistic significance, part of the proceeds will support Rebirth Beirut’s infrastructure and rehabilitation projects.

Don’t miss this exceptional artistic experience! Soon, monumental sculptures of the “Aychak Man” will grace cities worldwide, celebrating the interplay of civilizations and inspiring new perspectives.

