Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri is reportedly considering the imminent reopening of FuturTV and the Al Moustakbal newspaper to help him in the legislative elections which should take place, unless the appeal presented by the CPL to the Constitutional Council is accepted in March 2022.

It would be for him to help him pursue his political career, indicate sources close to him.

Founded in 1993 by former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, FuturTV has seen its broadcasts cut off since 2019 due to funding problems linked to the financial difficulties of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who was forced to stop even from pay the salaries of its employees.

The same decision had previously been taken for the Al Moustakbal newspaper also owned by him.