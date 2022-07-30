NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy, Amin Salam, announced that “as a result of the development of a new and transparent mechanism, close follow-up and tight control from the Joint Committee, which includes the Ministry of Economy and Trade, the Ministry of Interior, Municipalities and Security Services…the citizen will feel a solution to the bread crisis.”

Salam added: “We associate saying with action, and others fabricate crises, lie and steal. The state is present with all its aparatuses to protect the bread of the citizen. We succeeded in protecting people’s bread by securing price stability and wheat supplies…”

============