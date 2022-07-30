NNA – Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday.

The two discussed the development of the joint Saudi-Russian committee and opportunities for further partnership ahead of the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for August 3.

Earlier this month the kingdom reportedly more than doubled its import of Russian oil in Q2 to feed power stations supporting a spike in cooling demands, thus freeing up its own druce for exports. — RT

