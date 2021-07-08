70% of gas stations should be open on Monday to motorists while a cargo of gasoline should arrive in Lebanon in the coming days in Lebanon after the release of the credit lines necessary for its unloading.

This information comes at a time when Lebanon is suffering from a major shortage of fuels and even electricity due to the inability of the Banque du Liban to finance the purchases of basic necessities due to lack of available monetary reserves.

