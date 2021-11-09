Promoting creativity in Egypt and the MENA region, the Creative Industry Summit (C-S) announces launching its 12th edition, supported by the strategic partner Heartwork innovated by Mountain View and prominent partnerships with Balaconah, the sole creative platform in Saudi Arabia, and Cairo-based investment firm Gemini Africa who have made it their mission to connect the world of entrepreneurship and tech to the world of cinema. C-S 2021 will be taking over the Nile Ritz Carlton, Cairo from the 28th of Nov until the 1st of Dec with a 4-day Extravaganza, bringing together the top-notch gurus in all industries locally, regionally and internationally.

Co-founder of the Creative Industry Summit (C-S), Mai Salama, stated: “Dedicated to serving as the creativity hub of the MENA region and the world, we strive to showcase how creative economy can affect and impact all businesses in all walks of life.Creative Industry summit is the pioneering platform for a whole ecosystem, where we join forces with creativity leaders worldwide bringing together more than 780 speakers to represent 21 sectors. Throughout the past years, the summit featured more than 946 talks, 38 workshops, 350 panel discussions and 79 exhibitors, highlighting individual efforts, inspiring successes and great stories. This year, we take the lead in introducing the creative scene in the KSA to Egypt and the region through Balaconah, along with extending our strategic cooperation. Hand in hand, we turn more innovative ideas into reality, contributing to all industries development, and hence the national economy.”

ENG. Ahmed Moursy, Head of Innovation at Mountain View commented: ” Heartwork innovated by Mountain View is the strategic partner of Creative Industry summit due to our common vision of empowering innovation and introducing creative business solutions to the market.”Moursy added, “We’ve collaborated with global partners Delivering Happiness and Callison RTKL, to introduce an innovative concept of work environment based on ‘Science of Happiness’. Heartwork our First International Business hub in Egypt and the Middle East at Mountain View iCity New Cairo, provides the optimum work-life atmosphere through its four main pillars of happiness; Heart, Mind, Body, and Soul which should exist in every workplace to increase productivity and efficiency leading to long term profits for companies.”

Highlighting the promising partnership between the Creative Industry Summit & Balaconah, Abeer Alessa, Member of the Advertising Committee at the Chamber of Commerce in Riyadh and Founder & Managing Director of Bold Agency, elaborated: “We are delighted to announce the MOU signing between Balaconah (an initiative by the Advertising Committee) at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and the Creative Industry Summit in Egypt, it’s considered to be a great milestone in the creative & advertising industry as it will support in developing skills and it will facilitate knowledge transfer between the two countries through various workshops and events.”

Emphasizing creativity’s importance for his mission, Adly Thoma, Chairman and CEO – Gemini Africa, said: “Announcing our partnership with the creative industry summit this year is a very inspiring step along our CinemaTech journey … as it sheds the light on the diversity of the track and highlights how entrepreneurship and technology can impact not just filmmaking but can be stretched to do wonders within the whole range of the creative industries.”

This summit Celebrates creative diversity through covering 21 tracks, including: Advertising, Media, Marketing & Digital, Cannes Lions, Content Creation, Creativity in KSA, Event Management, Food Innovation, E-Commerce & Tech, Startups, Entrepreneurship, Art, Music & Film, Fashion & Photography, Mental Wellness, Sports & EGaming, Sustainability, and much more.—–end—-