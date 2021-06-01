The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources has published a new price list for district generators for the month of May. This includes a sharp increase in the price per kilowatt compared to April. This increase was mainly induced by the increase in the price of fuel oil, indirectly notes the press release, on the basis of 26,387 LL for the 20-liter container.

Thus, below the threshold of 700 meters, the price per kilowatt hour is now 1097 LL. As for subscriptions, 5 amps will cost 20,000 LL, 10 amps 30,000 LL, 15 amps 40,000 LL.

Above 700 meters or in more distant places, the kilowatt will cost 1,206 LL per hour. As for subscriptions, 5 amps will cost 20,000 LL, 10 amps 30,000 LL, 15 amps 40,000 LL as well.

Beyond 15 amps, the subscription price will be increased by 5,000 LL for every 5 amps.

