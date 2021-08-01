Tensions have risen sharply in Khaldeh despite a forceful deployment of the Lebanese army which has been trying to maintain calm since this morning. A shooting thus broke out around 4:30 p.m. this Sunday.

As a reminder, tensions are still high since a member of the Arab Ghosn clan, close to the Salafist leader Omar Ghosn and identity as Ahmed Zaher Ghosn, assassinated Ali Chebli during a wedding to Jiyeh, a supposed member of Hezbollah who was allegedly involved in the death of Hassan Zaher Ghosn last year following an incident during the Ashoura celebrations.

Witnesses report the use of heavy weapons.

