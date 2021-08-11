The channel MTV Lebanon indicates that the president of the association of owners of private hospitals, Sleiman Haroun, has been informed that 3 hospitals in the capital are now lacking the fuel necessary to operate their generators. This lack of current thus threatens the very functioning of certain services, such as those for covid, for patients who often require the use of artificial respirators or even the maintenance of certain drugs at the expense of.

As a reminder, these generators are widely used because of the current shortage at the level of public electricity production plants. Thus, for lack of fuel also, the EDL can now provide only 4 hours, or even less, of current per day to the population.

It would be, again according to the television channel, Bahman, Al Hayat and Qortbaoui hospitals.

This information comes as the Banque du Liban struggles to fulfill its promise to pay until the end of the year, in return for an increase in the exchange rate used from 1507 LL / USD to 3 900 LL / USD, agreed to. 3 weeks ago, the sums needed to continue importing fuels but also drugs, another critical product for hospitals.

In addition, the bakers also indicate that they are running out of their reserves of fuel oil necessary for the manufacture of bread, denouncing the very lack of response from the Lebanese authorities.

For the population, it is also faced with shortages. After queues in front of gas stations for several months now, the Lebanese are now waiting in front of gas bottle distributors, after distributors announced that a tanker has been waiting to unload gas for 17 days, failing the Bank of Lebanon has failed to provide the necessary credit lines to pay for this merchandise.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն