Signing of a Cooperation Agreement Between the Maronite Diocese of Antelias and the Nawraj Association in Collaboration with Sawa for Development S.A.L.

In the presence of the Bishop of the Maronite Diocese of Antelias, His Excellency Bishop Antoine Bou Najm, the diocese signed a cooperation agreement with the Nawraj Association to develop several properties it owns in the Kanissa cadastral area. The agreement aims to cultivate lavender, prune oak trees, produce eco-friendly charcoal, and establish beehives for honey production.

The event was attended by several figures, including the president of the Nawraj Association, Dr. Fouad Abou Nader, members of the association, the representative of the L’Œuvre d’Orient foundation, Vincent Gelot, the secretary-general of the Al-Farah Social Foundation, Dr. Wi’am Abou Hamdan, its director general, Mrs. Feryal Moughrabi, the engineer Emile Eid, chairman of the board of directors of Sawa for Development S.A.L., Kamel Korban, a member of its board of directors, and Mazen Fayyad, director general of the Druze Unitarian Sectarian Council.

After the signing ceremony, the bishop thanked all the parties involved for this initiative, which he described as a glimmer of hope despite the difficult circumstances Lebanon is going through. He added that this step represents a fruitful new beginning with their brothers in the mountain. His Excellency emphasized the importance of upholding the reconciliation achieved during the time of the late Patriarch Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir, encouraging the younger generation to continue this journey and think of a new Lebanon, as Mount Lebanon is the heart of the country.

Dr. Wi’am Abou Hamdan, secretary-general of the Al-Farah Social Foundation, then spoke, emphasizing that their institution’s policy is based on unity among citizens without discrimination. He stated that their primary mission focuses on human dignity, inspired by the message of Kamal Bey Jumblatt.

The president of the Nawraj Association, Dr. Fouad Abou Nader, expressed his gratitude to L’Œuvre d’Orient, represented by Vincent Gelot, for its faith in this project and its commitment to the Lebanese cause. He continued: “After the reconciliation of the mountain, the best way to strengthen ties and unity among people is through joint development projects.” He also thanked the bishop, His Excellency Antoine Bou Najm, for supporting this project.

The representative of L’Œuvre d’Orient concluded by praising this initiative, which reflects the true image of Lebanon through development projects involving diverse parties, expressing great confidence in such efforts.