September 18, 2021 – The Vatican.

Solidarity President Charles Hage concluded a two-day visit to the Holy See where he briefed senior Vatican officials on the deteriorating socio-economic conditions in Lebanon.

At the Vatican Hage was received by His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Head of International and diplomatic relations of State, and with Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Head of Congregation for Eastern Churches.

Salient among the points raised during his meetings, Hage underlined Lebanon’s urgent needs, particularly for the education and health care sectors that are in shambles due to prevailing economic and financial crisis, exacerbated by the Beirut Port bombing as well as the lack of sufficient direct foreign assistance when compared to the staggering needs.

Another appeal was made for His Holiness Pope Francis to make a solidarity visit with the people of Lebanon, desperately in need to have their spirits lifted, and to walk with them in the foot-steps of our Lord Jesus Christ in Southern Lebanon.

Meetings also examined the threat to the country’s recovery due to the massive immigration recorded in recent months, especially of the highly educated, in search of better opportunities abroad.

The visit was also an occasion to present to Vatican officials the humanitarian activities carried out by Solidarity in support of vulnerable families in Lebanon.