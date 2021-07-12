Speaking at the end of a meeting with the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari and which took place in Maarab, the leader of the Lebanese Forces Samir Geagea said that Lebanon is in the situation of current suffering “by the fabricated bets of certain people who have attempted to damage the image of Lebanon and its relations with brotherly countries and in the first place Saudi Arabia”.

He was also referring to Riyadh’s decision to ban the importation of food products from the Land of the Cedars due to drug trafficking passing through it.

Recognizing that Riyadh has moved somewhat away from the Lebanese file, he still felt that the kingdom has not turned its back on the Land of Cedars.

It is no secret to Saudi leaders that Lebanon has been plagued for the past 15 years by groups within it that operate on calculations that completely contradict Lebanon’s interest and do not value the national interest, good relations and mutual respect Samir Geagea, July 12, 2021

The leader of the Lebanese forces thus believes that there is no real crisis between the two states and to estimate that the current parliamentary majority has failed and that it is a question of electing new representatives as quickly as possible for obtain “a sovereign and clean government, an efficient and capable administration which will be able to rid Lebanon of a corruption which is deeply rooted in the state”.

Samir Geagea thus indicates to have confidence in Saudi Arabia to help Lebanon to face the current crisis.

