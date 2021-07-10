Israeli authorities say they confiscated 43 firearms worth 2,700,000 Israeli shekels, or nearly $ 826,000, in a failed attempt to smuggle weapons at the Blue Line.
Israeli authorities are currently examining whether Hezbollah is involved in this trafficking.
The news comes as Tel Aviv last week accused a leader of the Shiite movement of being involved in drug trafficking destined for the Hebrew state.
