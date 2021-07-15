20 Israeli soldiers would have crossed the technical barrier at the level of the localities of Al-Sharqi, Mays Al-Jabal to inspect the premises, indicates a dispatch from the National News Agency. However, they remained on the Israeli side of the blue line to which a Lebanese army unit had been dispatched.

However, it is not known why this crossing took place.

The news comes as Tel Aviv announced last week that it had intercepted a large seizure of firearms that smugglers were trying to smuggle from Lebanon into Israel and that Israeli authorities again threatened to bomb “all Hezbollah targets. “in the event of a new conflict just a few days after the 15th commemoration of the start of the conflict in July 2006.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն