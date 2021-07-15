20 Israeli soldiers would have crossed the technical barrier at the level of the localities of Al-Sharqi, Mays Al-Jabal to inspect the premises, indicates a dispatch from the National News Agency. However, they remained on the Israeli side of the blue line to which a Lebanese army unit had been dispatched.
However, it is not known why this crossing took place.
The news comes as Tel Aviv announced last week that it had intercepted a large seizure of firearms that smugglers were trying to smuggle from Lebanon into Israel and that Israeli authorities again threatened to bomb “all Hezbollah targets. “in the event of a new conflict just a few days after the 15th commemoration of the start of the conflict in July 2006.
Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն