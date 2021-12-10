Several people were reportedly injured and several others died in the explosion of an arms depot located inside the Palestinian camp of Bourj al Chamali, three kilometers from Tire in southern Lebanon where it was felt.

According to the National News Agency, the explosion was caused by a fire in an oil tank located near a mosque controlled by Hamas where weapons were stored.

The Lebanese Army immediately deployed on the scene, also taking control of the entrances and exits of the Palestinian camp and prohibiting access.

In addition, the prosecutor of the court of appeal of Tyr Rahif Ramadan asked the security services to open an investigation and experts in explosives have arrived at the scene.

Security sources indicate that they are not surprised by the presence of this depot, members of Hamas based in this camp having carried out several attempts, the last in May 2021, to fire rockets from southern Lebanon into the Hebrew state in view to trigger a conflict between Hezbollah and Israel