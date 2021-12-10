Several people were reportedly injured and several others died in the explosion of an arms depot located inside the Palestinian camp of Bourj al Chamali, three kilometers from Tire in southern Lebanon where it was felt.

According to the National News Agency, the explosion was caused by a fire in an oil tank located near a mosque controlled by Hamas where weapons were stored.

The Lebanese Army immediately deployed on the scene, also taking control of the entrances and exits of the Palestinian camp and prohibiting access.

In addition, the prosecutor of the court of appeal of Tyr Rahif Ramadan asked the security services to open an investigation and experts in explosives have arrived at the scene.

Security sources indicate that they are not surprised by the presence of this depot, members of Hamas based in this camp having carried out several attempts, the last in May 2021, to fire rockets from southern Lebanon into the Hebrew state in view to trigger a conflict between Hezbollah and Israel

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Newsdesk Libnanews
http://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here