Statement from Refugees International: 

“President Trump’s claim that the United States might seize control of Gaza and force out the Palestinian people is – in plain language – an endorsement of ethnic cleansing.

The proposal would be a historic crime against the Palestinians in Gaza, who have a right to self-determination and to return to their homes. It would destabilize the Middle East for decades to come, erase prospects for a lasting peace, threaten the Abraham Accords, and deprive Palestinians in Gaza of their basic rights for generations.

Adding to the alarm is the fact that Trump is amplifying the violent rhetoric of the most extreme voices in Israeli politics. This dangerous alignment not only fuels hate but also emboldens Israeli calls for annexation—an act that would escalate tensions to a boiling point and crush any chance for lasting peace and justice in the region.”