Speaking on MTV Lebanon, agriculture minister Abbas Hajj Hassan, a close friend of Hezbollah, denied reports of a possible Mikati III government meeting, thus ruling out any resolution of the political crisis. which shakes Lebanon after the indictment of several former ministers including relatives of the president of the chamber Nabih Berri in the case of the explosion of the port of Beirut.

He stressed, however, that several initiatives are underway, alluding to rumors of an agreement between the Presidency of the Republic, the Presidency of the Chamber and the Prime Minister aimed at removing Judge Tarek Bitar from the investigation. As a reminder, the latter had indicted for criminal negligence and intentional homicide several relatives of Nabih Berri. The ministers of the Amal movement and Hezbollah then announced their boycott of the government after threatening to resign.

According to Abbas Hajj Hassan, “Lebanon is condemned to deal with issues in a national and inclusive manner because it is a country characterized by the coexistence of all its components”, echoing the remarks of the president of the chamber, considering that the problem is internal. He thus estimates that a session must however be organized to examine 3 files, “the file of judge Tariq Al-Bitar, the investigations into the crime of Tayouneh and the organization of relations with the Arab brothers”, accusing “an unpatriotic hand. to disrupt and cripple state administrations.