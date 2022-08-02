De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA – A delegation of the “Strong Republic” parliamentary bloc on Tuesday visited French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, whom they handed a petition signed by a number of lawmakers, in which they demand that an international inquiry commission help the Lebanese investigations into the Beirut port blast case.

 

 

 

 

=========R.A.H.

