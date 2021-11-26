Under the high patronage of Gérard Larcher, President of the French Senate, a conference was held on Tuesday, November 23 at the Luxembourg Palace, seat of the Senate, in support of the Lebanese people facing an unprecedented crisis. The humanitarian action carried out by the Order of Malta in Lebanon was at the heart of the debate, in the presence of several personalities from the medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural and associative worlds, as well as deputies and ministers, particularly from Monaco and Germany especially. for the occasion.

Several speakers underlined their attachment to the land of the Cedars and mentioned the need to support its people in complete disarray. To this end, they noted the exemplary field action undertaken by the Order of Malta to come to the aid of the population and alleviate their suffering.

Among the speakers were Ms. Christine Lavarde, Senator and President of the France-Lebanon Friendship Parliamentary Group, and Mr. Albert Kfouri, President of the Malta-Lebanon Association based in France, and moderator of the conference.

The various poles of action of the Order of Malta Lebanon were mentioned by officials to respond to the medical, social and agrifood crisis.

The President of the Senate Gérard Larcher closed the colloquium alongside Mr. Marwan Sehnaoui, President of the Order of Malta in Lebanon.

President Larcher underlined the importance of Lebanon and insisted on the fact that this country embodies, despite all the difficulties it faces, resilience and hope, thanks to its diversity as well as its cultural heritage; a symbolic country that has always been an example, carrying multicultural messages for the world. He finally called for the organization of an inter-Lebanese conference on the sovereignty of Lebanon, with the support of the Friends of Lebanon group and regional partners.

Mr. Marwan Sehnaoui, for his part, underlined the urgency of saving the very identity of Lebanon, a laboratory of living together, and of supporting the bloodless Lebanese people with scorned dignity, to allow them to regain hope for the future. . He finally thanked the partners present for their cooperation and the help they bring to Lebanon alongside the Order of Malta, so that it remains the country-message that it is intended to be.