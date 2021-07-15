The Lebanese authorities have announced the temporary suspension of walk-in or walk-in vaccinations due to a large influx of people wishing to benefit from the large increase in the number of new cases and this for logistical reasons. A recovery will be announced later once a return to normal is observed.

This is, according to the ministry, to allow people making appointments to be vaccinated.

This information comes as the latest report reveals that the daily number of infected people officially exceeds the fateful threshold of 500 people. Some sources indicate that this increase would be induced by a probable presence of the Delta variant on a large scale. They therefore consider that the real number of contaminations could be 7 times higher than the official number. This increase should lead to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths within 2 to 4 weeks, they estimate.

A total of 1,118,218 people received a first dose and 635,310 people received both doses. 548,972 have been infected since February 21, 2020, the date of the discovery of a first case in Lebanon.

The total number of people who have died is 7,881 since the onset of the disease in Lebanon on February 21, 2020.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն