The Bank of Lebanon issued a statement calling on Facebook, Google and other companies to remove apps showing the black market exchange rate of the Lebanese pound against the dollar as the Lebanese pound against the dollar is at its parity. lowest historical.

According to the Bank of Lebanon, “the real prices of the US dollar against the Lebanese pound are those announced daily by the Bank of Lebanon on the basis of the current market price of the Sayrafa electronic platform.

“Apps that announce prices without reference to the size of the transactions that led to those prices are suspicious and illegal apps. They run the markets and make their prices fluctuate day and night and every day of the week and during the markets. holidays and simultaneously as if the parallel market were an organized market in the form of a stock exchange. Behind these applications are hidden political and commercial interests “, accuses the Bank of Lebanon.

She thus indicates that the judicial and security authorities have asked to stop the operation of these applications but that the majority of them are located outside Lebanon.

Therefore, the BdL will ask the companies hosting these applications to remove them and specifically hold Google, Facebook or other companies responsible for the damages inflicted. Also, the central bank requires from these companies the unique publication of the official exchange rate (NDRL 1507 LL / USD) and the rate of its Sayrafa platform.

This information comes as the parity of the Lebanese pound against the dollar exceeded this Friday November 26 on the black market, the symbolic threshold of 25,000 LL / USD, even approaching 26,000 LL / USD thus plunging to its lowest. historical.