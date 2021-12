The Banque du Liban indicates that it has put into circulation as of this day, new banknotes, identical to the previous issues and whose issue date is April 1, 2021.

These notes will include the signature of the Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameé and his first deputy, Dr Wassim Mansouri, as well as a modification to the security thread.

At the black market rate, this 10,000 LL banknote is now only 0.4 USD compared to 6.67 USD 2 years ago.