The Beirut Bar Association responded favorably to examining magistrate Tarek Bitar in charge of the investigation into the port of Beirut, lifting the immunity of former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and public works Ghazi Zoaiter, also lawyers. It will also be a question of lifting their parliamentary immunity, which the parliament refuses for the time being, indicating that it is requesting more information about the ongoing investigation.

For his part, the judge refused to respond to this request for additional information so as not to interfere with the progress of the investigation.

Also targeted by such a request, the former Minister of Transport, Youssef Fenianos, whose waiver of immunity was requested from the bar of the Tripoli Bar Association.

