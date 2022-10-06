The European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, visited Lebanon between 4 and 5 October.

During his first official mission to Lebanon, Commissioner Várhelyi met President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Commissioner Várhelyi also met caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Saade Al Shami, caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, and the Head of the Lebanese Armed Forces General Joseph Aoun, in addition to visiting an EU-funded project by Caritas Lebanon.

During the meetings, Commissioner Várhelyi underscored the critical need to implement necessary reforms, starting with the prior actions agreed with the IMF. Acknowledging the exceptional circumstances that Lebanon is experiencing, the Commissioner similarly discussed the EU–Lebanon cooperation supported by a development assistance allocated by the European Union to Lebanon, and ways in which it can help the country tackle the many challenges it faces.

Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi announced the upcoming adoption of EUR 229 million for Lebanon, including support to the Syrian crisis response and the Food Resilience Facility (FRF). The package will support the energy sector and reform of the public administration, and will continue supporting Syrians refugees in Lebanon as well as host communities. The FRF, amounting to EUR 25 million, will be dedicated to strengthening the food and agriculture sector.

Speaking to the press following his meeting with President Aoun, Várhelyi stated that “the European Union is ready to stand by Lebanon and its hardworking people, the vulnerable ones, the youth who want a better future, and the SMEs who work hard for every cent.”

He added: “for all this to take a better turn for the entire country, we need to set the record straight. Meaning that the people deserve to know what has happened in the Central Bank, what has happened in the commercial banks, and what has happened in the Beirut Port. All these discoveries will have to be made and will have to have consequences. ”

The Commissioner went on to say: “of course we need the parliament to elect a president and a new government to be formed. Because Lebanon and its people deserve a better future which is based on stability and security. Europe is going to be on your side, and Europe is always going to be helping Lebanon. But Europe cannot help Lebanon if Lebanon does not help itself.”