Former prime ministers Fouad Saniora, Saad Hariri and Tamam Salam are said to have called on Prime Minister designate Najib Mikati to maintain the attribution of the interior ministry to the Sunni community, making the rapid installation of a government for the time being more difficult, when the latter should go to the Presidential Palace of Baabda to present a new government formula.

According to sources close to Sunni officials, the latter would stress that it will be up to the next tenant of the Petit Sérail to organize the legislative elections of May 2022, which makes the attribution of this post critical.

However, on the presidency side of the republic, sources note that the prime minister designate himself is currently the subject of an investigation into embezzlement of public funds, as are personalities close to the Current of the Future. They allude to the investigation opened concerning the allocation of loans at subsidized rates for the purchase of real estate for the most vulnerable people via the Audi Bank with regard to Najib Mikati or to the investigations targeting the governor locally. Bank of Lebanon and some close to Saad Hariri.

In addition, these same sources recall that several personalities also close to the former prime ministers are involved in the case of the investigation into the explosion of the port of Beirut, such as the former director of port facilities, Hassan Koreytem or a certain a number of former security officials and former ministers such as former interior minister Nouhad Machnouk, also a member of the Courant du Futur.

This would also explain the interest of some to claim the ministry of justice, underline these same sources, while covering personal interests to protect themselves in political and sectarian claims in order to manipulate the opinion and to camouflage their intentions.

