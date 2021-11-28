The Internal Security Forces intercepted on the night of November 24 to 25, a bus attempting to cross the Syrian-Lebanese border.

On board, 24 people including women and children, illegally entered the land of cedars via the Wadi Khaled region, all of Syrian nationality.

The ISPs also arrested those responsible for this human trafficking who allegedly received large sums of money. In addition, 6 people were brought to justice for further investigation, indicates the press release published on this occasion as the investigation continues to completely dismantle the smuggler network.

As a reminder, Lebanon currently has more than a million and a half Syrian refugees, many of whom are impacted by the serious economic crisis that the country of cedars is currently going through. Some try to cross into Lebanon and then attempt the crossing to Cyprus, considered a gateway to Europe.