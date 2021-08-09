Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday evening that the Shiite movement will respond to any air strike against Lebanon. He was referring to the aerial bombardments that the Hebrew state carried out on Tuesday against the Land of the Cedars in retaliation for rocket fire in the direction of the Kyriat Shemona colony, probably carried out by an Israeli group. This Friday, Hezbollah carried out a retaliatory operation on Friday in the occupied area of Shebaa farms.

We will certainly respond to any Israeli airstrike, but in an appropriate and proportionate manner, because we want to protect our country. (…) “What happened a few days ago was very dangerous and a development that has not happened for 15 years Hassan Nasrallah, August 7, 2021 Tweet

According to Hassan Nasrallah, it was a question of recalling the mechanism of dissuasion concluded at the end of the conflict of July 2006, considering that the operation carried out by the Shiite movement had to be fast.

We are not looking for a war, but we are ready for it and we are not afraid of it. Hassan Nasrallah, August 7, 2021

Hezbollah could even expand the scope of its operations outside the territory of the Shebaa farms.

Commenting on the interception by Druze villagers of the van that fired against Israel, Hassan Nasrallah stressed that the locality of Schwayya is a strategic location for bombing the area of the Shebaa farms. He was referring to the dissemination on social networks of a video showing the villagers of this locality intercepting Stalin’s organs at the origin of the shootings.

Regarding the ongoing investigation of the explosion in the port of Beirut, Hezbollah calls on the judiciary to publish the results of the technical investigation, reiterating that it was not the source of the importation of ammonium nitrate and to have no place with its presence. However, he believes that there is a fear of political exploitation of this file.

