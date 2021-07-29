The incidents affecting the northern province of Lebanon were allegedly caused by arsonists, accuses the deputy of the Lebanon Fort parliamentary bloc, Assaad Dergham.

As a reminder, these fires caused the death of a young man of 15 who was trying to save his house.

For the time being, the civil defense is still trying to contain the many fires that have broken out in particular near the forest of Qobayat and which have since even spread in Syria, as noted by the member of the Lebanese Forces, who refers to the intervention. of 4 Syrian helicopters.

This information comes at a time when the risk of fire in Lebanon is high, especially in the North due to the lack of rain this year and temperatures which have risen sharply in recent days.

