Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett directly attacked Lebanon and its government, which is held responsible for the rocket attacks, following a rise in tension in southern Lebanon. As a reminder, the Israeli air force carried out a raid against Lebanese territory following a firing of three rockets in the direction of the Israeli colony of Kyriat Shemona which remains unclaimed for the time being, a first since the conflict of July 2006.

As a reminder, the Shiite Hezbollah movement then responded on Friday, leading an attack of a dozen rockets fired in the direction of the farms of Chébaa, an area claimed by Lebanon and currently occupied by the Hebrew state.

The Lebanese country and the Lebanese army must take responsibility for what is happening on its territory Naftali Bennett, August 8, 2021

Naftali Bennett says he does not make a difference whether they are small Palestinian groups, probably behind the operation last Tuesday, or Hezbollah, holding the Lebanese authorities responsible.

