The Lebanese pound is at its all-time low, with a parity rate of 25,650 LL / USD on the buy side and 25,700 LL / USD on the black market at the time of writing. This deterioration of the parity was expected due to the decision of the Banque du Liban to amend Circular 151 increasing the parity of foreign currency withdrawals from 3,900 LL / USD to 8,000 LL / USD, thus raising fears of an increase in the exchange rate. money supply.

In addition, the BdL’s decision to reduce fuel financing through its Sayrafa platform, which thus increased from 90% to 85%, also led to a strong surge in demand for foreign currencies on the black market.