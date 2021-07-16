The now ex-prime minister designate Saad Hariri revealed yesterday, in an interview broadcast by the Al Jadeed television channel, the composition of the government he had proposed to the head of state. As a reminder, after he suggested certain amendments, Saad Hariri announced the withdrawal of his candidacy.
Thus according to the proposed list, his government would have been composed by
- Saad Hariri, Sunni, Prime Minister
- Walid Abboud, Sunni, Minister of the Interior and Municipalities
- Firas Abiad, Sunni, Minister of Health
- Loubna Mesqawi, Sunni, Minister of the Environment
- Nasser Yassine, Sunni, Minister
- Youssef Khalil, Shiite, Minister of Finance
- Ibrahim Shahrour, Shiite, Minister of Public Works and Transport
- Maya Kanaan, Shiite, Minister of Labor
- Nasreddine, Shiite, Minister of Administrative Development
- Jihad Mourtada, Shiite, Minister of Culture
- Abbas Halabi, Druze, Minister of Education and Higher Education
- Fouad Hassan, Druze, Minister for the Displaced
- Fadia Kiwan, Maronite, Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Firas Abi Nassif, Maronite, Minister of Telecommunications
- Lara Hanna, Maronite, Minister of Agriculture
- Salim Hani, Maronte, Minister of Social Affairs
- Joe Saddi, Greek Orthodox, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers
- Antoine Chedid, Greek Orthodox, Minister of Defense
- Al Shami, Greek-Orthoxode, Minister of Economy
- Carole Ayat, Catholic, Minister of Energy
- Fadi Samaha, Catholic, Minister of Industry
- Karapet Salikhanian, Armenian, Minister of Youth and Sport
- Jo Mila, minority, Minister of Information.
Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն