The health ministry indicates that it has opened an investigation to determine the responsibilities in the death of a girl, Jour el Sayyed, aged 10 months and who died on Saturday in Mazboud, while her family accuses the public authorities of being responsible. due to the social and economic crisis affecting Lebanon.

A demonstration blocked the roads in the town of Daraya this morning, where the family of the young victim resides.

The latter would have died for lack of appropriate care and drugs, accuses the family, while the medical sector has been warning for several weeks now of the risks incurred due to the epidemic of equipment and drugs. Her family and the hospital where the family of the girl who suffered from a lung infection had visited

According to the hospital where the girl had been taken, indicated no medical fault was committed and that she had benefited from “a complete and appropriate treatment, including all the necessary drugs” and that her The death occurred when the family wanted to have her transferred to another hospital.

This information comes as the order of pharmacists suspended this Monday and Tuesday, the general strike of pharmacies started last week. It was a question of protesting against the delays taken by the Bank of Lebanon in opening the lines of credit necessary for the importation of drugs. Drug distributors had warned of the rupture of many molecules, particularly for the benefit of patients suffering from chronic diseases or cancer.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն