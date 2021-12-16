The governor of the capital, Judge Marwan Abboud, mobilized the municipal police officers of the city of Beirut as part of a campaign against begging. This targets those who, in particular, do the trash under the pretext of finding goods to resell. They are thus accused of being at the origin of the increase in the number of insects and rodents on this commercial street in addition to the foul odors they cause.

This campaign should thus continue daily, indicates the municipality of Beirut and even be extended to the other main streets, crossroads and markets of the city.