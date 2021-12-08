The US Embassy and the Bank of Lebanon have both indicated in separate statements that the old $ 100 banknotes remain valid at their value, amid local rumors that they have lost their heart or that they have lost their hearts. that they could only be worth $ 96.

In a tweet, the United States Embassy in Lebanon indicates that “it is the policy of the United States government that all Federal Reserve paper models are legal tender or legally valid for payments, regardless of the date of issue. This policy includes all Federal Reserve paper clippings from 1914 to the present day.

سياسة الحكومة الاميركية تنص على أن كل تصاميم الاحتياطي الفدرالي الورقية هي عملة قانونية أو صالحة قانونيا للمدفوعات, بغض النظر عن تاريخ إصدارها. هذه السياسة تشمل جميع الفئات الورقية للاحتياطي الفدرالي من سنة ١٩١٤ الى اليوم.https://t.co/9eWVCjFOg2 – US Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) December 7, 2021

In addition, the office in charge of public relations of the Bank of Lebanon has accused certain banks and exchange institutions of charging commissions “because they are considered as old or unfit for circulation”, which is false.

Thus the Bank of Lebanon indicates that the value of US banknotes is determined by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, an agency of the US Treasury as regards the Bank of Lebanon against the Lebanese pound.