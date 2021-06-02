Traveling to the Presidential Palace of Baabda before going to Pope Francis in Rome as part of an audience granted on June 4, Maronite Patriarch Béchara Boutros Rahi felt that the formation of a new government should be a priority. “Lebanon is a country of dialogue and there must be dialogue. Insults are unacceptable and are not part of our culture,” he continued.

The religious leader also considered that there is no justification for the absence of the formation of a new government due to a disagreement between the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, and the Prime Minister designate Saad. Hariri.

The Patriarch also confirmed that the current dispute between the 2 men would relate to the appointment of 2 Christian ministers that the Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri wishes to appoint in place of the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun.

