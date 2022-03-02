In parallel with the postponement of the municipal elections, the political parties continue their preparations for the legislative elections. They should have finalized the electoral lists by March 15, the last day for the filing of candidacies.

If the candidacy of Nadim Gemayel was confirmed yesterday for Beirut with regard to the Kataeb Party, Hezbollah should also launch its electoral machine within the constituencies of Baabda, Aley and Beirut.

The Shiite movement should thus try to present a common list with the CPL and the Amal movement despite the strong tensions between them. An indirect alliance between CPL and the Amal movement could thus be concluded at the level of the constituency of Hasbaya-Marjayoun or Jbeil and Baalbeck Hermel.

Moreover, the candidacy of the former Director General of General Security, General Jamil Sayyed is desired by Hezbollah in this same constituency.

These also led to the resignation of the deputy of Baabda, Hekmat Dib, who slammed the doors of the free patriotic current.

At the same time, the secretary general of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, should speak this evening on the subject of electoral alliances.

Moreover, the president of the Hezbollah parliamentary bloc strongly attacked the leader of the Lebanese Forces Samir Geagea, considering him “the person who cooperated in the Israeli invasion in 1982”. “During the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982, this person and his side were against the Arabs and they were the ones who wanted to bring the Israelis to rule our country, Lebanon, but today they took all the Arabs on their side and they have become with the Israelis”, recalls the Hezbollah MP, who thus believes that it is a question of bringing Lebanon back to the time of the Israeli occupation.

On the current side of the future, a press release is published calling on the members of the movement to resign in the event of participation in the electoral campaign, showing a dispute which has become even more accentuated with the former Prime Minister Fouad Saniora who is still reluctant to present himself.