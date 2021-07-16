The Al Joumhouria newspaper reports that the presidential palace in Baabda has started preparations for compulsory parliamentary consultations with a view to appointing a new prime minister in accordance with the Lebanese constitution. As a reminder, Saad Hariri recused himself yesterday against the backdrop of a still important dispute with the head of state following his failure to form a new government, 9 months after his appointment, on October 22, 2020.

It is now a question of fixing a date for the holding of these consultations. They could be held this Monday or be postponed after the Eid al-Adha holidays, or next week, indicate sources close to the presidency of the republics on a daily basis.

The formation of a government is however necessary to deal with the urgency of the current situation in Lebanon, a country facing a major economic crisis.

For the time being, no candidate has been mentioned, even if certain names are starting to circulate, such as that of former Prime Minister Nagib Mikati or of the former candidate and current German Ambassador to Lebanon, Moustapha Adib and that of an outsider, the former Minister of Youth and Sports Faycal Karamé.

