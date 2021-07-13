Reacting on Twitter, the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, called on some of his detractors to carefully read paragraph 4 of article 53 of the Lebanese constitution.

He was referring to the words of certain deputies of the current of the future who accuse the president of the republic of violating the Lebanese constitution by not agreeing to form a government on the basis of the proposals of the prime minister designate Saad Hariri.

On the political level, the Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri could go today to the Presidential Palace of Baabda to present a list identical to that already rejected by the presidency of the republic. He could announce his withdrawal from forming the next cabinet at the end of this meeting.

Article 53 of the Lebanese constitution

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927, by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947 and by the constitutional law of 21/9/1990) The President of the Republic presides over the Council of Ministers when he so wishes without taking part in the vote. The President of the Republic appoints the designated Head of Government, after consultation with the President of the Chamber of Deputies, on the basis of imperative parliamentary consultations of which he officially informs him of the results. He alone promulgates the decree appointing the President of the Council of Ministers. He promulgates, in agreement with the President of the Council of Ministers, the decree of formation of the Government, and those accepting the resignation of ministers or their dismissal. He alone promulgates the decrees accepting the resignation of the Government or considering it to have resigned. It transmits to the Chamber of Deputies the bills submitted to it by the Council of Ministers. It accredits ambassadors and accepts their accreditation. He presides over official solemnities and awards state decorations by decree. He grants grace by decree. Amnesty can only be granted by law. He sends messages to the Chamber of Deputies if necessary. He submits any urgent matter to the Council of Ministers, which is off the agenda. He summons, in agreement with the Head of Government, the Council of Ministers on an exceptional basis whenever it deems necessary.

