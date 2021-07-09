In a statement, the Presidential Palace of Baabda reacted to rumors of pressure on the autonomous office of Litani to obtain 24-hour power.

The Presidential Palace specifies that its buildings are subject to the same regime as the population and that it depends on its generators in the event of a power cut.

This information comes as the electricity of Lebanon indicated that the production of 2 of its power plants, that of Zahrani in southern Lebanon and Deir el Ammar in northern Lebanon are interrupted for lack of fuel oil, for lack of the release of credit lines. necessary for the unloading of tankers present along the Lebanese coast.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն