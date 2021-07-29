The Byblos Electricity Company has announced the quasi-doubling of the amounts of its bills, due to the partial lifting of subsidies granted by the Bank of Lebanon to fuels.

It was thus alluding to the decision of the public authorities to henceforth take into account a parity rate of 3,900 LL / USD and no longer the official rate of 1,507 LL / USD for the import of the fuel oil necessary for the district generators.

Therefore, the company calls on its customers to reduce their consumption and install meters to better control the use of electricity, reminding that these can be installed at no additional cost.

