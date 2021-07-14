For the 3rd consecutive week, the price of fuels is rising sharply, indicates the new grid published this morning by the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources. It will now cost 73,300 LL for 20 liters of SP95 (+1700 LL), 75,400 LL for 20 liters of SP98 despite its general unavailability on the market (+1600 LL) and 56,500 LL for 20 liters of fuel oil (+ 1000 LL).

As for the 10 kilogram gas cylinder, it will now cost 56,500 LL (+1000 LL).

As a reminder, this increase comes at a time when the Banque du Liban no longer has sufficient liquidity to continue its subsidy program of up to LL / USD 1,500. the Lebanese authorities have decided to raise the parity used for fuels to 3,900 LL / USD in order to try to continue this one longer.

In terms of shortages, the situation seems somewhat less critical than the previous 3 weeks with the reopening of certain petrol stations. If the queues in front of these establishments are less frequent, they are still present.

