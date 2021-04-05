The remains of 3 Lebanese nationals, sisters, were found on the Syrian coast, near the city of Tartous on Friday.

According to current information, they come from a village in northern Lebanon and are 20 or 30 years old. They would have drowned 3 days before the discovery of their bodies. For now, an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances of this tragedy while the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Syrian authorities to confirm their identities.

For the time being, several hypotheses have been formulated, including that of a suicide or an attempted illegal emigration to Cyprus, the gateway to the European Union.