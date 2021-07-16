The national news agency indicates that several supermarkets, especially in the Halba region of northern Lebanon, have closed their doors in order to update the prices of their goods, as the Lebanese pound continues to fall against the dollar in the market. black, hitting its all-time low at 23,450 LL / USD on the sell side.

The Lebanese pound has now lost 93% of its value against the dollar in less than 2 years. The minimum wage is less than $ 30 and the median wage is $ 97 if this ceiling is maintained.

This increase comes at a time when 77% of the Lebanese population is said to face serious difficulties in financing the purchase of food. 33% of children now sleep hungry, accused the authors of a UNICEF report.

Thus, according to figures published in May, the prices of food products have increased by 226% over a period of one year. The inflation rate itself is said to have increased by only 120%.

In question, the stop of the financing by the Bank of Lebanon of many goods formerly beneficiaries of the subsidies for the purchase of the first necessity products, for lack of available monetary reserves.

