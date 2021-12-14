The Lebanese pound continues its collapse this late afternoon, even reaching its all-time low with a parity rate of 28,950 LL / USD on the buy side and 29,000 LL / USD on the sell side, several indicate. sources.

The deterioration of the parity between the Lebanese pound and the dollar was expected due to several factors such as the plan to increase the minimum wage without economic productivity gains but also the increase in the parity rate of circular 151 of the Bank of Lebanon used to allow withdrawal of foreign currency funds deposited with Lebanese banks. The latter went from 3,900 LL / USD to 8,000 LL / USD, while the value of the lollar was only 15% to 20% against the real dollar, which led to a sharp deterioration in the parity of the pound against the dollar, a deterioration which could reach 40,000 LL / USD in the days or the week to come “except good news”, now suggest some economics.